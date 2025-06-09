Comparison of Android-based Operating Systems

Based on AOSP AOSP LineageOS LineageOS AOSP AOSP



Freedom

Free and open source (FOSS)? Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes No

Deblobbed? Yes, significantly Yes, significantly Yes, minimal Yes, minimal Yes, minimal No



Features

Network controls for apps The controls on LineageOS-based operating systems are leaky as their approach only disabled direct network access (socket) but doesn't disable indirect access via the INTERNET permission, which provides multiple ways of bypassing them not requiring collusion between apps. This functionality is regularly used by apps with no malicious intent. Collusion between apps is an issue for all kinds of granted access, permissions, etc. and not specific to the INTERNET permission. If INTERNET permission is not blocked though, no collusion is required. Direct and indirect access Direct access only Direct access only Direct access only Direct access only No

Network-based location (without GNSS) Opt-in with server choice Network-based location is disabled by default (GNSS-based location is used instead), but if it is enabled the user can choose between the Apple location service or a GrapheneOS proxy to it, or alternatively can use the Google Play location service if sandboxed Google Play is installed Yes, using microG location Yes, using microG location Yes, using microG location No Yes, using Play Services

System-wide connection/tracker blocking Private DNS setting, or via VPN app Private DNS setting, or via VPN app iode-snort app, Private DNS, or VPN Private DNS setting, or via VPN app Private DNS setting, or via VPN app Private DNS setting, or via VPN app

E2E-encrypted phone backups Yes (Seedvault) Yes (Seedvault) Yes (Seedvault) Yes (Seedvault) Yes (Seedvault) Yes, but requires Google login

Notification forwarding from other user profiles Yes No No No No No

Duress PIN (to wipe device) Yes, see here No No No No No

Android Auto compatible Yes (sandboxed), see here GrapheneOS has permission toggles to enable the user to provide the least amount of permissions necessary (e.g. wired Android Auto requires only USB access). Yes (w/ privileged permissions), see here Yes (w/ privileged permissions), see here Yes (w/ privileged permissions), see here No Yes (w/ privileged permissions)

Google Pay compatible No No No No No Yes (w/ privileged permissions)

Call recording Yes Only in selected regions, see here Only in selected regions, see here Only in selected regions, see here Only in selected regions, see here Depends on regions and manufacturer

Option to enable screenshots in all apps including apps blocking screenshots ( FLAG_SECURE ) No No No No No No



Degoogling (connections to Google) COLOURS LOGIC FOR COLOUR SCHEME:



RED

- connects to Google, no opt-out



LIGHT RED

- connects to Google by default but function can be turned off (no option of using another provider)



YELLOW

- function is off by default but can connect to Google if needed (no option of using another provider)



LIGHT GREEN

- connects to Google by default but can be changed to another provider



GREEN

- does not connect to Google by default but instead connects to the developer of the operating system (no third party needs to be trusted)

- multiple providers offered and user can decide

- no data shared with any provider



BLUE

- does not connect to Google by default but instead connects to another (non-Google) third party provider



WHITE

- function is not supported

eSIM activation Google eUICC w/o data sharing Disabled by default. Unlike the regular Google eUICC management app, it doesn't require Google Play and cannot share data with it. It doesn't communicate with Google servers unless the carrier is hosting with them, which would involve using their servers regardless. Google eUICC (preinstalled) Google eUICC (preinstalled) Google eUICC (preinstalled) Google eUICC (preinstalled) Google eUICC (preinstalled)

Provider for network-based location None default, GrapheneOS, Apple, or Google Network-based location is disabled by default (GNSS-based location is used instead), but if it is enabled the user can choose between the Apple location service or a GrapheneOS proxy to it, or alternatively can use the Google Play location service if sandboxed Google Play is installed microG location microG location microG location n/a Google

SUPL (for Assisted GNSS) GrapheneOS default, Google or none Google default, or none Google default, or none None default, or Google Google default, or none Google

PSDS/XTRA ("Standard" depends on GPS chipset)

Click here for details and which device information are sent. The standard server used depends on the GPS chipset, which is usually Qualcomm, Broadcom, or Samsung, or in the case of Tensor chips (Google Pixel 6 and later) they connect to a Google server. Some ROMs override these settings. GrapheneOS default, Standard Google / Broadcom / Qualcomm / Samsung depending on the device. At the moment, only Google Pixels are supported by GrapheneOS, for which the standard connection is Google (since the Pixel 6) , or none Broadcom / Qualcomm / Samsung depending on the device, for Google Pixel 6 and later (Tensor chip) the standard connection to Google is replaced with a connection to Broadcom instead (source) Standard (excl. Google) default, or none Broadcom / Qualcomm / Samsung depending on the device, for Google Pixel 6 and later (Tensor chip) the standard connection to Google is replaced with a connection to Broadcom instead (source) Standard (excl. Google) default, or none None default, or Standard Google / Broadcom / Qualcomm / Samsung depending on the device Standard Google / Broadcom / Qualcomm / Samsung depending on the device default, or none Standard Google / Broadcom / Qualcomm / Samsung depending on the device

Connectivity check/captive portal GrapheneOS default, Google, or none Google (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command Kuketz.de (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command Murena.io (related to /e/) (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command Google (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command Google (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command

DNS connectivity check GrapheneOS default, or Google Google Google Google Google Google

DNS server fallback Cloudflare Cloudflare Quad9 Quad9 Google Google

Network time GrapheneOS default, or none Google (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command & carrier NTP.org (can be changed) Server pool with arbitrary providers, which can include Google-hosted servers or even malicious servers. NTP server can be changed with `adb` command. & carrier NTP.org (can be changed) Server pool with arbitrary providers, which can include Google-hosted servers or even malicious servers. NTP server can be changed with `adb` command. & carrier Google (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command & carrier Google (can be changed) can be changed with `adb` command & carrier

Hardware attestation provisioning GrapheneOS default, or Google Google Google Google Google Google

DRM (Widevine) provisioning GrapheneOS default, or Google Google Google Google Google Google



Google Play Services

Implementation GmsCompat (sandboxed Google Play) GrapheneOS does not include Google Play as a preinstalled app, but it includes an open source compatibility layer for users who choose to use it. Users can alternatively install microG on GrapheneOS, albeit GrapheneOS does not support signature spoofing. Not all microG functionality requires signature spoofing, for example FCM works with microG without signatures spoofing to the extent it works without special privileges (e.g. microG needs to use a privileged API to wake apps and keep them awake for a short period of time to handle FCM messages). microG microG microG None by default. It's possible to install microG manually (LineageOS supports signature spoofing for microG since 2024). Alternatively, there are ROMs with microG preinstalled or one can add Google apps during the installation process, but this is not officially supported by LineageOS. Google Play Services

Optional? Yes (not preinstalled) Yes (preinstalled but opt-out) Yes (preinstalled but opt-out) Can be disabled via developer mode No (preinstalled without opt-out)

Runs in standard app sandbox? Yes No Runs in the `priv_app` SELinux domain instead of `untrusted_app`, which gives it access to internal system APIs and data along with it being much less isolated. No Runs in the `priv_app` SELinux domain instead of `untrusted_app`, which gives it access to internal system APIs and data along with it being much less isolated. No Runs in the `priv_app` SELinux domain instead of `untrusted_app`, which gives it access to internal system APIs and data along with it being much less isolated. No Runs in the `priv_app` SELinux domain instead of `untrusted_app`, which gives it access to internal system APIs and data along with it being much less isolated.

Can be limited to user or work profile? Yes Yes ? (TBC) ? (TBC) No

Signature spoofing needed/allowed? No Only for Google signature Only for Google signature Only for Google signature No

Push notifications via Google FCM? Yes Optional Optional Optional Yes

Google Play Integrity? Passes Basic Integrity only, see here Passes MEETS_BASIC_INTEGRITY but not MEETS_DEVICE_INTEGRITY or MEETS_STRONG_INTEGRITY which require a certification from Google. Passes Basic Integrity only microG v0.3.6.244735, which is part of CalyxOS since 2024-12-31, passes MEETS_BASIC_INTEGRITY but not MEETS_DEVICE_INTEGRITY or MEETS_STRONG_INTEGRITY which require a certification from Google. No but basic integrity expected soon microG v0.3.6.244735, released on 2024-12-23, passes MEETS_BASIC_INTEGRITY, but the latest release of IodeOS was on 2024-12-18. This needs to be updated once microG is updated in IodeOS. No but basic integrity expected soon microG v0.3.6.244735, released on 2024-12-23, passes MEETS_BASIC_INTEGRITY, but the latest release of /e/ was on 2024-12-17. This needs to be updated once microG is updated in /e/. Yes

Option to mark apps as installed by Play Store? to use apps that are refusing to run if they weren't installed from Google Play Store, e.g. if installed from Aurora Store or APK Yes if signature matches disables standard Play Store checks after source stamp signature verification, for apps from any source (e.g. Aurora Store or APK) Done if installed from Aurora Store Apps installed from Aurora Store are automatically marked as installed from Play Store, without further signature checks Done if installed from Aurora Store Apps installed from Aurora Store are automatically marked as installed from Play Store, without further signature checks No No No



Privacy

Storage scopes Yes, see here No No No No No

Contact scopes Yes, see here No No No No No

Per-app sensor controls Yes, see here No No No No No

Per-connection DHCP state flushing Yes No No No No No

MAC address randomization Per connection, see here Per network Per network Per network Per network Per network

SUPL: IMSI or phone number sent? No No No No No Yes

Qualcomm XTRA: user agent sent? Only relevant for phones with Qualcomm GPS chips. Doesn't apply to Broadcom or Samsung. May include chipset serial number, device manufacturer and model, carrier, and Android version. Click here for details and which device information are sent. No Partially (for Qualcomm chips) Chipset serial number is stripped out but other less unique device information remain Partially (for Qualcomm chips) Chipset serial number is stripped out but other less unique device information remain Partially (for Qualcomm chips) Chipset serial number is stripped out but other less unique device information remain Partially (for Qualcomm chips) Chipset serial number is stripped out but other less unique device information remain for Qualcomm GPS chips

Closed cross-profile package leaks? Yes No No No No No

Closed device identifier leaks? Yes, see here No No No No No

Metadata stripping for screenshots Yes, see here Yes, see here No No No No

EXIF metadata stripping for photos Yes, see here No No Available as option No No

Location tagging for photos Opt-in Opt-in, see here for more info Opt-in Opt-in Opt-in Opt-out

Tracking through Android Advertising ID? Not part of the system if Play Services are installed by the user, the Advertising ID can be deleted in settings Randomized ID microG will generate a random advertising ID for each request Randomized ID microG will generate a random advertising ID for each request Randomized ID microG will generate a random advertising ID for each request Not part of the system if microG is installed by the user, it will generate a random Advertising ID for each request; if Play Services are installed by the user, the Advertising ID can be deleted in settings Yes, but can be deleted in settings



Security

Verified boot (if supported by device)? Yes, incl. system app updates Yes, but excl. system app updates Yes, but excl. system app updates w/ test keys; excl. system app updates No Yes, but excl. system app updates

Hardware-based security verification Yes, see here No No No No Some devices, see here

System app downgrade protection For updates and boot, with fs-verity For updates (incomplete) For updates (incomplete) For updates (incomplete) For updates (incomplete) For updates (incomplete)

Secure application spawning? Yes (exec) No No No No No

Hardened memory allocator? Yes No No No No No

Hardware memory tagging? Yes, if supported by device No No No No No

Hardened kernel? Yes, highest No No No No No

Hardened libc? Yes, highest No No No No No

Hardened webview? Yes (Vanadium) No No No No No

Hardened SELinux policy? Yes No No No No No

Android Runtime JIT Just-In-Time compilation/profiling AOT Ahead-Of-Time compilation w/o profiling Interpreter/ JIT Just-In-Time with profiling Interpreter/ JIT Just-In-Time with profiling Interpreter/ JIT Just-In-Time with profiling Interpreter/ JIT Just-In-Time with profiling Interpreter/ JIT Just-In-Time with profiling

Dynamic code loading prevention for apps see here for details System, opt-in for non-system apps None None None None None

Additional hardening Yes, see here No No No No No

Secure TLS for SUPL? TLSv1.2 TLSv1.1 or TLSv1.0 TLSv1.1 or TLSv1.0 TLSv1.1 or TLSv1.0 TLSv1.1 or TLSv1.0 TLSv1.1 or TLSv1.0

Fallback DNS server with DNSSEC? Yes Yes No uses Quad9's unsecured endpoint (9.9.9.10) with provides no security blacklist and no DNSSEC Yes Yes Yes

Secure connection to network time server? HTTPS via GrapheneOS server NTP w/o NTS and carrier-based time insecure because cellular networks lack proper authentication NTP w/o NTS and carrier-based time insecure because cellular networks lack proper authentication NTP w/o NTS and carrier-based time insecure because cellular networks lack proper authentication NTP w/o NTS and carrier-based time insecure because cellular networks lack proper authentication NTP w/o NTS and carrier-based time insecure because cellular networks lack proper authentication

Can disable USB-C and pogo pins data? [2], [3] See here for details: [1] Default (while locked), see here No No No No No

Can disable USB-C charging? [2], [3] See here for details: [1] Opt-in (after boot), see here No No No No No

Can disable USB connections? [2], [3] See here for details: [1] Default (while locked), see here Hardware and software Default (while locked), software only Incomplete implementation. Can only disable high level software attack surface. Cannot disable USB until after early boot. Lacks a way to block new USB connections without ending existing connections. The mode for disabling USB connections while locked continues allowing new connections until existing connections end, including a connection through another method such as a pogo pins USB connection to a stand. ? (TBC - like Lineage or stock?) ? (TBC - like Lineage or stock?) Opt-in, software only Incomplete implementation. Can only disable high level software attack surface. Cannot disable USB until after early boot. Lacks a way to block new USB connections without ending existing connections. The mode for disabling USB connections while locked continues allowing new connections until existing connections end, including a connection through another method such as a pogo pins USB connection to a stand. Device admin API Requires installing a device admin app like Sentry. Can only disable high level software attack surface. Cannot disable USB until after early boot. Lacks a way to block new USB connections without ending existing connections.

Can auto-disable WiFi if unused? Yes Yes No No No No

Can auto-disable Bluetooth if unused? Yes Yes No No No No

Can auto-disable NFC if unused? Yes No No No No No

Auto-reboot timer for locked devices Yes Yes, with flaws (no proper BFU state) CalyxOS has a disabled-by-default port of an older GrapheneOS implementation of the auto-reboot feature, which was determined to not be as robust due to being able to bypass it by crashing `system_server`. It also lacks the memory clearing required to get the device properly back at rest for reboots. Therefore it can't return the device to a proper BFU (before first unlock) state like the GrapheneOS and iOS implementations. No No No No

2-factor fingerprint unlock Yes (fingerprint + PIN), see here No No No No No



Updates

Security update speed (AOSP subset of ASB)

Click here for update speed data It doesn't include information on how the device-related patches in the 2nd half of each ASB (Android Security Bulletin) get shipped, if they do at all. It's also missing the fact that full security patches require the latest monthly/quarterly/yearly updates. Additionally, you need to keep up with the vendor's releases which means falling behind on quarterly or yearly releases results in missing many of the High/Critical severity patches for Pixels or another device launching the new quarterly/yearly version in a reasonable time. The issue is that this heavily varies by device. Pixels require the alternate OS to always keep up to ship updates. Some other device ship yearly updates quickly too. Devices not shipping the latest OS release make it harder for the alternate OS to do it but it is possible, especially if they don't build the vendor image, etc. If the vendor doesn't ship the releases, then the firmware/driver code used from them will be missing the patches. For example, Fairphone is consistently 1 or 2 months behind on the Android Security Bulletin patches so CalyxOS, LineageOS, etc. on it is at least that far behind at all times for the non-AOSP half of the ASB. This is one of the reasons why GrapheneOS currently only supports Google Pixel devices. Every other OEM doesn't ship the monthly/quarterly updates and typically has major delays for yearly updates. Most also do a bad job shipping the backported patches. Usually same day Days to weeks 2-4 weeks, sometimes longer 1-2 months, sometimes longer 1-2 weeks, sometimes longer Depends on phone vendor

Full patches on fully supported devices Requires 1. being on the latest OS release (as Android doesn't backport all security patches), 2. shipping all the vendor code Several days Weeks to months Several to many months Many months to over a year Several to many months Depends on phone vendor

Partial security updates (ASB) after EoL date missing most driver and firmware patches after the phone's end of life date until 5 years from launch e.g. 2 years of extended support for 4th and 5th generation Pixels 1-3 years Several years Several years Several years By definition: No

Number of Android versions supported Only the latest major release of AOSP has full security patches. Most privacy fixes are in fact only included for the new OS versions, not in the security patches. The ASB patches patches rarely include fixes for permission model / sandbox flaws resulting in privacy leaks since they're given Moderate severity and often require invasive changes including potential compatibility breaks. Usually 1 Android version Usually 1 Android version Usually 1 Android version 2-3 Android versions Usually 3 Android versions Usually 3 Android versions

Webview update speed Click here for details <2 days <1 week, sometimes longer delays <2 weeks Several weeks/months <2 weeks Depends on phone vendor

Asus* No No No Older devices only Older devices only Yes (ZenUI)

Fairphone No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Google Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Motorola No Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Oneplus No No Yes Older devices only Yes Yes (OxygenOS)

Samsung* No No Older devices only Older devices only Older devices only Yes (OneUI)

Sony No No Yes Older devices only Yes Yes

Xiaomi No No Older devices only Older devices only Yes Yes (HyperOS)